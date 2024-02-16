12 Elephants Begin Journey from Tripura to Welfare Trust in Gujarat for Lifelong Care

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 16, 2024: A group of 12 captive elephants from Tripura embarked on a lengthy journey to Gujarat’s Jamnagar, relinquished by their owners to the state Forest Department. This practice is customary for elephants that are elderly, abandoned, or in poor health. They will now be under the care of the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) for the remainder of their lives, as disclosed by a senior Forest department official to Northeast Today on condition of anonymity.

In total, 23 captive elephants, including those from Tripura, have been relocated to the Jamnagar facility to ensure they receive proper care.

The decision for many mahouts in Tripura to surrender their elephants came after stricter wildlife protection laws were enacted. These laws prohibit elephants from being subjected to strenuous labor or exploitation in tourism and ceremonial activities, as was previously the case. With the added requirement for adequate fodder and housing, many owners found it financially burdensome to adhere to these regulations, prompting them to relinquish their elephants.

A High Power Committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, oversees the transfer of elephants to the temple trust, ensuring their well-being. This committee conducts inspections nationwide to assess the living conditions of wildlife animals, particularly elephants, and directs transfers to the rescue facility if necessary.

Individuals wishing to donate their elephants must comply with the committee’s mandates, effectively nullifying their legal ownership rights through a signed deed.

The journey for the recently departed jumbos from Tripura to the rescue facility is expected to take 12 to 15 days, with ministry officials monitoring the treatment provided to the elephants. The facility is equipped to meet all the animals’ needs.

Tripura stands out in the region for its meticulous documentation of captive elephants, with all individuals microchipped and their DNA sampled, as per a 2022 census. However, concerns have been raised, including a writ petition to the High Court of Tripura, arguing that transporting elephants to Gujarat violates the law. Wildlife activists have also protested, citing concerns about the elephants’ adjustment to a different habitat.

Previously, elephants from Arunachal Pradesh were also relocated to Gujarat.