DSE Assam Unveils Bilingual Science And Maths Books For Class VI And VII Students

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking move to foster inclusive education, the Department of School Education Assam has unveiled bilingual textbooks in Science and Mathematics for Class VI and VII students.

Available in Assamese/Bodo/Bengali and English, these textbooks reportedly aim to facilitate a more comprehensive understanding of the subjects while simultaneously enhancing students’ proficiency in the English language.

The announcement was made by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu via his official social media handle, emphasizing the commitment to providing accessible and quality education for students in the region, as per reports.

The bilingual approach is expected to bridge language barriers, making learning more accessible and fostering a broader academic environment.