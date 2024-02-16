Meghalaya’s Umiam Bridge To Be Lifted For Retrofitting Work Before March 15

NET Web Desk

In a crucial development today, Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal revealed plans to temporarily lift the Umiam bridge for retrofitting before March 15.

Assuring swift action, Mondal emphasized that the Power department is set to inform the Cabinet Minister about this pivotal decision.

During the retrofitting process, traffic movement is reportedly slated to halt for a period ranging between 4 to 8 hours.

Following the bridge’s elevation, ramp installation on both ends will facilitate the exclusive passage of light motor vehicles for a specified duration, as per reports.

Mondal, highlighting the department’s commitment to minimal disruption, mentioned ongoing efforts to identify alternative routes.

Notably, the Public Works Department (PWD) has reportedly uncovered a solution that involves constructing a new bridge, connecting Shillong with Umiam.

As the region braces for this temporary transportation adjustment, the Power Minister’s assurance and proactive measures likely to mitigate inconvenience while ensuring the structural enhancements of the Umiam bridge.