Union W&CD Ministry Official Flags Concern Over Decline In Child Adoption In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Addressing the Nagaland state orientation training on Adoption Regulations 2022 in Kohima today, Deputy Director of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under Women and Child Development Ministry, Richa Ojha, expressed concern over the decline in adoption of children in Nagaland.

Noting that CARA aims to promote in-country adoptions and facilitate state adoptions, Ojha reportedly said the authority is actively working to incorporate two new categories of children into the process.

The first includes children of unfit parents, such as those mentally challenged or serving jail sentences, and lack social support systems, as mentioned.

The second involves children in Child Care Institutions whose parents or guardians have not visited them for over a year, as mentioned.

Moreover, Guidelines have been circulated to all districts for identifying such children, in addition to those abandoned, orphaned, and surrendered.

Meanwhile, Ojha introduced CARA’s foster care module that will allow fit families willing to provide temporary care to be considered for placement, as reported.

She further emphasized the positive role played by foster care in providing a nurturing environment before adoption.

Ojha also emphasized the crucial role of the state and district machineries and all agencies as the feet and hands of the ministry.

Delivering the keynote address, Social Welfare Director and CEO & Member Secretary of State Adoption Resource Agency, Tosheli Zhimomi, acknowledged Nagaland’s prevalent kinship adoption practices, but noted that while the community often takes collective responsibility of the less fortunate, there are limitations and challenges to ensure the best interest of the child in every case. Zhimomi further highlighted the far-reaching societal impacts of adoption.