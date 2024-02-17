Arunachal: Three-Day Cancer Screening Camp Successfully Launched In East Siang District

NET Web Desk

The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, in partnership with the State Cancer Society and Assam’s Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), commenced a three-day cancer screening camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The inaugural day witnessed an overwhelming response, with a substantial turnout of residents from East Siang and neighboring districts seeking health check-ups.

Reportedly, Cancer experts from TRIHMS and BBCI, renowned tertiary care centers, took the initiative to educate attendees about cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment strategies.

Moreover, specialized medical professionals from various hospitals across the state, including TRIHMS, Heema Hospital, RK Mission Hospital, BPGH, and the Lower Dibang Valley district hospital, are reported to be actively participating in the screening camp.

The primary focus of the camp is to screen for five prevalent cancers – oral, breast, stomach, liver, and cervical, as reported.

In addition to routine examinations, advanced and invasive procedures such as upper GI endoscopy, ultrasonography, and Pap smear are being reportedly conducted to ensure a comprehensive health assessment for attendees.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu reportedly inaugurated the event, underscoring the importance of proactive healthcare initiatives in the region.

As the camp progresses, organizers and medical professionals are optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the health and well-being of the community, furthering the cause of cancer awareness and early intervention.