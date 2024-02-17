Assam Budget 2024: Rs 10 Lakh Announced For Full Fledged Assamese Cinema

NET Web Desk

The Government of Assam, in order to bolster the state’s cultural landscape has announced a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the Assamese film industry during Assam Budget 2024.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly took to his official X handle to break this news.

As part of the new support package, the government has reportedly announced Rs 10 Lakh to aid the development of full-fledged Assamese cinemas.

This financial injection is expected to provide a substantial boost to the production and exhibition capabilities of the local film industry.

Further, to ensure transparency and excellence, a jury comprising eminent judges will meticulously scrutinize film nominations and submit their recommendations, as reported.

This step is reportedly geared towards promoting quality filmmaking and recognizing outstanding contributions to the Assamese film scene.

Moreover, recognising the importance of social security for artists and technicians, the government has taken a pioneering step by bringing them under the Atal Pension Yojana.

As an additional incentive, the government will cover 50% of their contribution for a duration of 5 years, offering crucial financial stability to those contributing to the industry, as reported.

Adding to it, the government is planning to invest 50 lakhs as share capital, grant, or soft loan for each new cinema hall proposed by NGOs, cultural organizations, or private sector entities.

This initiative as reported, aims to encourage the establishment of new cinemas, thereby expanding the reach and accessibility of Assamese cinema.

With these initiatives, the future looks promising for Assam’s vibrant cinematic landscape.