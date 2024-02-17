‘Khelo India University Games 2023’ Yoga Competition Set to Commence in Tripura on Sunday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2023: The stage is set for the commencement of the three-day ‘Khelo India University Games 2023’ Yoga Competition, scheduled to kick off on Sunday in the state. The prestigious event will take place at the indoor hall of the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Center (NSRCC), Agartala, continuing through February 20.

In a press conference held on Saturday at Civil Secretariat, Dr Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, made the official announcement. Dr. Chakraborty highlighted that the Khelo India University Games stands as a multifaceted sporting spectacle, drawing participation from universities across the nation in a diverse array of disciplines.

The fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games, themed around the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ states of the North Eastern region, will feature 20 events. Notable disciplines include Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, and Yoga, among others. The Yoga competition, specifically, will unfold in the scenic backdrop of Tripura.

The collaboration between the state government’s Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and Tripura University underscores the meticulous planning behind the event. Dr. Chakraborty revealed that approximately 160 athletes hailing from 13 universities across India will vie for top honors in the Yoga competition. Noteworthy participating universities include Dev Sanskarti University in Haridwar, Rajiv Gandhi University in Andhra Pradesh, and Tripura University.

With an estimated 326 individuals, including players, support staff, technical personnel, competition managers, and volunteers, involved in the event, meticulous arrangements have been made for accommodation. Players will be hosted at the Tripura University guest house, while officials will be accommodated at Hotel Polo Tower.

Dr. Chakraborty expressed confidence in the comprehensive preparations undertaken by the Sports Department, emphasizing the collective effort required for the successful execution of the competition. The call for cooperation resonated as he urged all stakeholders to contribute towards enhancing the state’s reputation through the seamless organization of the Khelo India University Games Yoga Competition.

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Director Satyabrata Nath also graced the press conference, reaffirming the department’s commitment to promoting sports excellence and fostering a culture of athleticism across the nation.