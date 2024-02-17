Nagaland: Kohima-Jessami 2 Lane Road Closed Till February 22 Amidst Rockfall Concerns

NET Web Desk

In response to an unprecedented rockfall at the quarry site located at Chainage number 75+ under Chizami Sub-Division, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Pfutsero has announced a temporary restriction on the movement of all vehicles along the Kohima-Jessami 2 Lane road.

The restriction effective from yesterday evening will reportedly run until February 22, 7 AM.

The decision to impose restrictions comes in light of the potential risks posed by the falling rocks, which have been utilized in the construction of the Kohima-Jessami 2 Lane road in Package-III.

Additionally, Sub-Divisional Officer Pfutsero emphasized that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of the public and travelers.

During the restricted hours (7 PM to 7 AM), travelers are reportedly advised to take the alternative route of Pfutsero-Phek road via Sakraba to avoid any inconvenience.

Travelers are urged to stay informed and cooperate with the imposed restrictions for their own safety.