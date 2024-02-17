Tripura: Railway Police Seize Over 9 Lakh Cash From Kanchenjunga Express, Arrest Three Maharashtra Residents

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2024: In a major crackdown on illegal money transactions, the railway police recovered over 9 lakh rupees in cash from three passengers travelling on the Kanchenjunga Express from Agartala to Sealdah on Saturday. The police conducted a routine search on the train before its departure from Agartala and nabbed the three suspects with the huge amount of cash.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sudhir Barasu Bagmare, Karisma Bagmare and Shivashini, all residents of Maharashtra. They had arrived in Agartala from Maharashtra three days back and were planning to board the Kanchenjunga Express for Sealdah on Saturday. The police said that they failed to produce any valid documents or sources for the cash they were carrying and were taken into custody for further interrogation.

The police also said that they will hand over the case to the Income Tax Department for further investigation and legal action. The police suspect that the cash may be linked to some illegal activities or tax evasion. They are also probing whether there is any connection between this case and another similar case where a large amount of money was recovered from the Kanchenjunga train coming from Sealdah to Agartala. The police have intensified their vigilance on the trains to prevent any unlawful money transactions.

Notably, a huge amount of unclaimed cash was found on the Kanchenjunga Express train that arrived at Dharmanagar station from Sealdah on February 14, the day of ‘Saraswati Puja’ celebration. The cash, which was later counted to be Rs 66.57 lakh, was found by a railway worker near the bathroom of B1 coach.