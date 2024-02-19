Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Applauds PM Modi’s Pro-Farmer Initiatives, Highlights Success In Pumpkin Cultivation

NET Web Desk

The Agriculture Minister of Assam, Atul Bora, takes to his official X handle to express his delight in witnessing the transformative impact of pro-farmer initiatives led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bora in his post highlighted the success of more than 1,000 young farmers at Brihangam Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC), Assam who are cultivating pumpkins across 3,000 bighas at Saguri Chapori, Kuruabahi Gram Panchayat.

The farmers are benefiting from government support, as well as access to high-quality seeds and machinery, including high-yielding variants like Arjuna F1 and EW 137, reports Bora.

“The Agriculture Department provided the FPC with farm machinery and top-notch seeds, fostering a significant increase in pumpkin cultivation,” Atul Bora stated in his social media post.

He further informs that the Brihangam FPC has set an ambitious target of sending pumpkins worth ₹6 crore to other states and foreign nations.

Last year, the FPC achieved a substantial income of nearly ₹2 crore through the sale of pumpkins, Bora mentioned.

Minister Atul Bora reportedly visited the pumpkin cultivation site and engaged with the farmers, extending his best wishes to these industrious individuals.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the farmers’ commitment to becoming self-reliant and contributing productively to the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised the initiative reposting Minister Bora’s update on his official handle.

“This is a commendable initiative and an excellent model for Assam’s agriculture. It’s wonderful to see our young farmers becoming self-reliant and making productive contributions to the state’s economy,” CM Sarma remarked.

The success of the Brihangam FPC is expected to contribute in empowering farmers and fostering economic growth in the region.