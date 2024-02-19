New Bangladesh Visa Centre To Set Up In Assam’s Silchar After Barak Valley’s High Demand

NET Web Desk

In response to the escalating demand for Bangladesh visas from residents in Assam’s Barak Valley, a new visa center is set to be established in Silchar soon, according to Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Ruhul Amin.

Barak Valley, comprising Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, has witnessed a significant surge in the need for travel visas to Bangladesh, as reported.

“While the exact opening date is pending, the establishment of the visa center in Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district, has been confirmed,” stated Amin, assuring that the details would be finalized shortly.

The upcoming center will be dedicated to processing visa applications, facilitating smoother travel arrangements to Bangladesh, as reported.

As the region eagerly awaits the opening of the new visa center, this initiative aims to streamline visa processing and enhance diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the Barak Valley region.