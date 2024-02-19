Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Reviews Development Projects In Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2024: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu embarked on a two-day visit to Khowai district on Monday to inspect the progress of various development projects undertaken by the state and central governments. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the office of the District Magistrate of Khowai district, where he also inaugurated a new stall of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM).

The Governor then held a review meeting with the district administration and other officials from different departments to discuss the status and challenges of the ongoing schemes and initiatives in the district. He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the district and urged the officials to work with dedication and transparency to ensure timely completion and quality of the projects.

He also interacted with the media and said that his visit to Khowai district was aimed at assessing the ground reality and providing necessary guidance and support to the district authorities. He praised the efforts of the district magistrate Chandni Chandran and the superintendent of police Ramesh Yadav for maintaining law and order and ensuring good governance in the district.

After the meeting, the Governor had lunch at the Government Dak Bungalow and then proceeded to visit the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Ramchandraghat. He was greeted by the school authorities with flowers and traditional musical instruments. He appreciated the academic and co-curricular activities of the school and encouraged the students to pursue their dreams and aspirations. He also attended a cultural program organized by the school at its premises.

The Governor then visited another residential school, the Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS), at Tulasikhara in Khowai sub-division. He was impressed by the infrastructure and facilities of the school and lauded the teachers and staff for their dedication and commitment. He also enjoyed a cultural program presented by the school.

The Governor returned to the Government Dak Bungalow in the evening and spent the night there. He is scheduled to leave for Asharambari area of Khowai sub-division on Tuesday morning and visit various places of interest and importance in the district. He is expected to return to Agartala on Tuesday evening.