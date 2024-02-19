Wildlife Conservation Sensitisation Program Organised In Arunachal’s East Siang District

NET Web Desk

The Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh joined forces with the NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) to organize a sensitization program titled ‘Wildlife Matters, Save Wildlife.’

The event, reportedly held at the JNC auditorium in East Siang district, saw active participation from students and wildlife enthusiasts.

Addressing the audience, Divisional Forest Officer (WL) Kempi Ete emphasized the vital role of protecting wild plants and animals in maintaining natural ecosystems.

Ete urged students to take a proactive stance in educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation for the benefit of future generations, as reported.

During the event, NGO Aaranyak’s project officer, Ivy Farheen Hussain, shed light on the rich wildlife diversity in the Northeast, focusing on the challenges posed by hunting and trafficking of rare and endangered species.

In addition, Hussain also delivered a presentation underscoring the crucial role played by birds, insects, and other exotic species in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem maintenance.

Moreover, Former AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai reportedly called on the public to refrain from killing wild animals in the name of festivals, emphasizing the need for responsible and sustainable practices.

NSS unit coordinator Prof Kento Kadu encouraged NSS volunteers to actively spread the message of wildlife conservation within their communities.

The program featured a marathon competition earlier in the day, with the DFO and other dignitaries presenting prizes to the competition winners, as reported.

Among the participants were Aaranyak manager Dr Jini Bora, officials from the wildlife sanctuary divisions, and enthusiastic college students.

The collaborative effort between Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and JNC NSS Unit marks a significant stride in promoting awareness and action towards wildlife conservation in Arunachal’s East Siang district.