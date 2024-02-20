Arunachal Pradesh And Mizoram Celebrates Their Statehood Day Today

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of 38th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh today, on 20th February, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude and recognition for the contributions that have propelled the state’s multifaceted development trajectory.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as ‘The Land of the Rising Sun,’ shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance.

The state’s journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20 1987, hence every year on February 20 to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day, as reported.

Khandu taking to his official X handle acknowledged the relentless efforts of “Team Arunachal” in spearheading significant strides across various sectors and highlighted the state’s remarkable infrastructure growth, including the construction of new roads, bridges, and airports, aligning with the vision of last-mile development emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, Khandu also highlighted the state’s success in spurring economic development by attracting investments and promoting tourism. Simultaneously, efforts to strengthen and expand the education and health sectors were underscored, with the establishment of new schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life for the people.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Mizoram on the eve of the 37th statehood day.

As part of the celebrations, a public prayer will be held at the Assam Rifles ground on today, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma slated to address the gathering, officials said.

In his message, the governor emphasized the importance of understanding and appreciating the diverse traditions of different cultures and encouraged the people of Mizoram to embrace the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat by learning about and respecting the customs and traditions of other regions

He said such cultural exchange can enrich the collective identity of Indians.