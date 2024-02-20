Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio To Grace Sekrenyi Cum Mini Hornbill Festival On February 24 At State Stadium, Dimapur

NET Web Desk

Kohima, February 20: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will grace the Sekrenyi cum Mini Hornbill festival on February 24 at State Stadium, Dimapur. Addressing media persons today, Angami Public Organisation, President Razouvotuo Chatsu said that the festival is being celebrated to preserve and promote the rich heritage and cultural values.

Chatsu informed that Deputy Chief Ministers Y Patton and TR Zeliang will be Guests of Honour while Minister of PHED and Cooperation, N. Jacob Zhimomi, Advisor for Tribal Affairs and Election H. Tovihoto Ayemi and Advisor for Labour, Employment and Skill Development and Excise Moatoshi Longkumer will be the special guests on the occasion.

Chatsu added that the leaders from the 16 tribes and other communities including Karbis and Ahoms from the neighbouring state of Assam have been invited for the celebration. More than 15 thousand people from all the four angami ranges are expected to come and celebrate the festival.