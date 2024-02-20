Former Advisor And Member Of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, L Khumo Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Kohima, February 20: Former Advisor and Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, L Khumo passed away this morning at Dimapur. He was 52 and survived by his wife and four children.

Khumo started his political career by contesting successfully into the 12th NLA from NCP ticket from 57- Thonoknyu Assembly Constituency in 2013 and was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for land Revenue, Village guards and Women Resource Development.

He got re-elected to the 13th NLA on National People’s Party ticket in 2018 and was appointed as Advisor for Fisheries, Evaluation, Economics and Statistics. Khumo contested in the 2023 general elections as an LJP candidate but was unsuccessful.

A funeral service was held at his private residence in Purana bazaar and his mortal remains was taken to his native village for the last rites, which will take place tomorrow. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has expressed sadness on the demise of former MLA L Khumo.

In a condolence message, Rio said Khumo was a hardworking leader, with a big heart and a good soul. The Chief Minister said, his demise is a great loss to the Nagas, in general, and to the Khiamniungan community in particular. He prayed that the departed leader’s good legacy will be carried on. The Chief Minister on behalf of the Government of Nagaland and on behalf of his family have extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Extending condolences on the demise of L Khumo, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton described Khumo as a stalwart who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, his contributions and legacy will continue to inspire others. NLA speaker Sharingain Longkumer, MP Rajya Sabha, S Phangnon Konyak and several other members from the political parties, Organization have condoled the demise of the L. Khumo.