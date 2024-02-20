Nagpur University Sweeps Yoga Competition at Khelo India University Games – Astalakshmi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 20, 2024: Nagpur University emerged as the champion in both men and women categories of the University Yoga Competition, which concluded today at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala. The competition was part of the Khelo India University Games Astalakshmi, a multi-sport event for university students across India.

The three-day event, which began on February 18, witnessed the participation of eight university teams in the men’s category and seven university teams in the women’s category. The teams showcased their skills and flexibility in various yoga postures and sequences.

In the men’s category, Nagpur University clinched the gold medal with a total score of 1,234 points, followed by Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar with 1,212 points and Dev Sanskrit University, Haridwar with 1,198 points. In the women’s category, Nagpur University repeated its feat by securing the top spot with 1,256 points, while Tripura Central University bagged the silver medal with 1,244 points and Calcutta University settled for the bronze medal with 1,232 points.

The closing ceremony of the event was graced by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who distributed the prizes to the winners and congratulated them for their achievements. He also thanked the yoga demonstrators and officials of all the visiting university teams for their participation and cooperation.

Dr. Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing yoga across the world and said that the ancient Indian practice has immense benefits for the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the people. He urged the youth to adopt yoga as a way of life and contribute to the nation’s development and harmony.

The Khelo India University Games Astalakshmi, features 18 sports disciplines and more than 3,000 athletes from over 200 universities. The event aims to promote sports culture and talent among the university students and provide them a platform to showcase their potential at the national level.