NBCC Secures Rs 560 Crore Contract For NIT Sikkim Permanent Campus Construction

NET Web Desk

The state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has successfully clinched a contract valued at Rs 560 crore, as informed.

The esteemed project involves the construction of the permanent campus for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim, situated in Dung Dung Khamdong, Gangtok.

NBCC, known for its prowess in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate, expressed its commitment to delivering excellence in this undertaking. The contract further solidifies NBCC’s position as a key player in infrastructure development.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC officials shared their enthusiasm for contributing to the growth of educational infrastructure.

The construction project aims to provide a state-of-the-art facility for NIT Sikkim, fostering a conducive environment for academic excellence, as informed.

In sum, the construction of the new campus is seen as a proactive effort toward advancing education and infrastructure in the region.