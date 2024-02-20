Northeast India Film Festival To Start From March 3 In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a momentous decision, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has granted approval for the highly anticipated film festival dedicated to showcasing the cinema of Northeast India.

The prestigious event, officially named the Northeast India Film Festival (NEIFF), is set to illuminate the screen with remarkable works that capture the essence of the region’s vibrant culture, traditions, people, and landscapes.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations government of Manipur, the festival is scheduled to take place from March 3rd to 7th, 2024, as per reports.

The picturesque landscapes of Manipur will serve as the backdrop for this celebration of cinematic excellence.

Organised by the Department of Information and Broadcasting in conjunction with THOUNA Manipur & Film Forum Manipur, this event has received official sanction from the Government of India, as reported.

The festival aims to spotlight the unique cinematic contributions from Northeast India and provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.

A total of 13 films were reportedly submitted for the competition, with eight earning a coveted spot on the shortlist. Among the selected films, six hail from Assam, one from Meghalaya, and one from Manipur, representing the diverse cinematic landscape of the region.

In addition to the film screenings, NEIFF will feature a master class during the festival, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts.

As the countdown to March 3rd begins, anticipation is building for an extraordinary cinematic showcase that promises to be a cultural extravaganza celebrating the rich tapestry of Northeast India’s film heritage.