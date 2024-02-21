Meghalaya: Steplakrai Village Becomes Menstruation Waste Free, Women Adopt Reusable Sanitary Pads

NET Web Desk

Taking a step forward, Steplakrai village in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya has successfully eradicated menstruation waste through the collaborative efforts of the Shubham Charitable Association and Akhil Bhartiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Meghalaya.

The Zero Waste Period Campaign, executed on February 17, reportedly saw the distribution of free, self-made reusable sanitary pads and panties among all women aged 9 to 40 in the village.

Marshall Khongjoh, Headman of Steplakrai village, alongside Approlan Dohling, Shubham Coordinator, Madonna Kharkongor, and Damanbha Nognkhlaw, school teachers, presided over the event where the community pledged to reduce menstrual waste, abandon disposable pads, and champion environmental protection, as reported.

Mentions must be made that this initiative was propelled by the alarming issue of sanitary pad waste in India, where over 50 crore women contribute to billions of discarded pads annually, contaminating rivers and landfills.

Shubham Charitable Association, dedicatedly serving women in Meghalaya and Assam for the last 25 years, stepped up to address the crisis by producing high-quality reusable sanitary pads and panties from improved fabrics, as reported.

Association’s ‘Reusable Fresh Pads and Fresh Panty,’ is certified by the Ministry of Textiles and have been used by more than 2,000 women without a single reported incident of rash or infection, as per reports.

These reusable products reportedly provide a sustainable alternative, allowing women to use them for 6 to 8 hours during menstruation and wash them more than 80 times.

Notably, the campaign garnered significant recognition from Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, a staunch advocate for environmental cleanliness. Her Operation Clean Up campaign in Meghalaya has been ongoing for several years.

Mukhim’s valuable suggestions and guidance have played a pivotal role in the success of the Zero Waste Period campaign, marking a significant stride towards environmental sustainability in Steplakrai village, as reported.

This initiative serves as an exemplary model for communities addressing menstrual waste and promoting eco-friendly practices, offering a solution that could potentially make a lasting impact on a global scale.