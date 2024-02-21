Nagaland To Get Longest Tunnel In Dhansiri-Kohima New Railway Line Project

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland is set to get the longest tunnel in the Dhansiri-Kohima New Railway Line project.

According to information, the tunnel spanning over a length of 6,610 meters, Tunnel No. 7 is poised to become the longest tunnel within Phase III of the Dhansiri-Kohima New Line project.

Deputy Commissioner of Chumoukedima, Abhinav Shivam officially inaugurated the underground excavation in Portal 1 of Tunnel No. 7, yesterday at Tsiepama village, under Chümoukedima district.

DC Shivam reportedly expressed gratitude to the Village Council Chairman of Tsiepama, and Railway Officials for their unwavering commitment and proactive efforts towards the project’s success.

He termed Tsiepama Village as a beacon of collaboration and engagement, adding that they demonstrate the hope to overcome complex challenges for development.

Reportedly, the project will cover a total length of 82.5 kilometers with 8 new stations including Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma, and Zubza.

Additionally, the stretch will connect 24 major bridges, 156 minor bridges, 6 Road Over Bridges, 15 Road Under Bridges, and 21 Tunnels covering 31 kilometers.