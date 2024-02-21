State Level Workshop On ‘Aadhaar Usage’ Held In Kohima

NET Web Desk

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office in Guwahati organised a State Level Workshop on “Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar Usage” in Kohima yesterday.

Deputy Director General of UIDAI, Regional Office Guwahati, Cmde Dhiraj Sareen emphasized the significance and implications of Aadhaar as a tool for empowerment and inclusivity, as reported.

Sareen further highlighted Aadhaar’s aim to provide every individual with a unique, verifiable identity and its instrumental role in ensuring access to various government services, subsidies, and benefits for even the most marginalized and pledged UIDAI’s continuous support to Nagaland for enhancing ‘Ease of Living’ in the state.

Additionally, Home Commissioner, Abhijit Sinha highlighted Aadhaar’s role in delivering Direct Benefit Transfer schemes to genuine beneficiaries.

Furthermore, he noted the achievement of hundred percent transparency in service delivery with the introduction of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, AePS.

Meanwhile, officials from UIDAI Head Office, DBT Mission, and NPCI presented a detailed information on Aadhaar usage, focusing on subsidies/benefits delivery under Section-7 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 using DBT and AePS.