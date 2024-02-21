Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Attends Global Organic Trade Fair, Meets Scientists In Europe

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2024: Ratan Lal Nath, the minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in Tripura, recently attended the Biofach 2024, the world’s largest trade fair for organic products, held at Nuremberg, Messe, Germany from February 13th to 16th. He was invited by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), a network of organic stakeholders that promotes organic farming in India and abroad.

The minister expressed his joy and enthusiasm for being part of the event, where he witnessed the diversity and innovation of organic farming from different parts of the world. He said that organic farming is not just about producing food without chemicals, but also about nurturing the soil, the ecosystem, and the life that we depend on.

The Biofach 2024 saw the participation of more than 100 countries and over 3,000 exhibitors who showcased their organic products and services. The trade fair also featured conferences, workshops, and networking events that explored the current trends and challenges of organic agriculture globally.

During his visit, Nath also met with Amir Bashir, the Consul Commerce of Consulate General of India at Munich, and discussed the possibilities of exporting organic items from India to Germany. He said that he wanted to explore the potential markets and opportunities for the organic farmers of Tripura and other states in India.

Nath also visited the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), one of the world’s leading institutes in the field of organic agriculture, located in Zurich, Switzerland. He met with a group of scientists and experts who shared their knowledge and experience on various aspects of organic farming, such as soil health, pest management, crop rotation, and certification. Nath said that he had a productive discussion with them on how to increase the productivity of organic produce in Tripura and the different transforming technologies that can be incorporated to gain more yield from the fields.

Nath said that his visit to Europe was an eye-opener and a learning experience for him, and that he would try to implement the best practices and innovations of organic farming in his state. He also thanked the ICCOA for facilitating his trip and providing him with the opportunity to interact with the global organic community.