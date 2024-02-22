APSC Reschedules Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination To 18th March 2024

NET Web Desk

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has rescheduled the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination, 2023. The initial date of March 17, 2024, has now been shifted to March 18, 2024.

A notification released by the APSC stated, “In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC|E-1112023-24 dated 16th February/2024, this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday).”

The decision to reschedule reportedly comes after concerns were raised regarding a potential clash of dates with the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 conducted by the SLET Commission of Assam, which is also slated for March 17, 2024.

Aspirants can now plan accordingly, avoiding any conflicts between the two significant examinations.