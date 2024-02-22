Cabinet Approves Proposal For Implementation Of Umbrella Scheme On “Safety of Women”

NET Web Desk

Union Government has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs of continuation of implementation of Umbrella Scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ at a total cost of around one thousand 180 crore rupees during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The decision was reportedly taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Addressing media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, under it, 24 hour emergency helpline service 112 will be scaled up.

He also informed that for scientific and timely investigation, six cyber forensic science laboratories are being set up at Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi, Kamrup and Bhopal.

The Union Minister said, women help desks and 827 antihuman trafficking units have been set up at 13 thousand 557 police stations across the country so far and women help desks will also be established in the remaining three thousand 329 police stations.

Besides, every year 5000 police personnel will be imparted training for effective investigation and prosecution to curb the crime against women and children.