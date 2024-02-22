Capital College Of Higher Education Kohima Observes International Mother Language Day

NET Web Desk

The Department of English and Tenyidie of Capital College of Higher Education Kohima today observed the International Mother Language Day on the theme “Multilingual Education: A Pillar of Learning and Intergenerational Understanding”.

A creative and engaging activity – the creation of a multilingual cookbook – was held as part of the celebration.

The students were organized into nine language groups, representing the diversity of the college community including Ao, Chakhesang, Angami, Sumi, Lotha, Bihari, Bodo Kachari, Khiamiungan and Konyak and they demonstrated their culinary and linguistic prowess.

The event also successfully celebrated linguistic diversity and cultural richness, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting mother languages.