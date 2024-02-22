Nagaland To Host Khelo India University Games 2023 From Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

Nagaland is all set to host Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi from 23rd to 25th February at Indira Gandhi Stadium Kohima.

Addressing a press conference today, Secretary of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS), Nagaland, Anthony Ngullie said Assam is the main host of the Games while all the Northeastern States have been given an event each and Nagaland will host the wrestling event.

Director YRS, Kethosituo Sekhose added that the Khelo India University Games 2023 is the fourth edition and the Central Government decided that it should be held in the eight northeastern states.

In this regard he said the name was given ‘Ashtalakshmi’ which literally means prosperity and the Northeastern states are hosting a discipline each with exception of Manipur state owing to the prevailing situation in the state.

Sekhose informed that about 240 Athletes are coming in and over 80 officials that includes officials from the Sport Authority of India, Sports Ministry, and officials from Adhoc-Committee Wrestling Federation of India who would be the competition manager.

Meanwhile, while the games would commence at 8AM tomorrow, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio will grace the commencement programme at 3:30 PM.