Tripura’s Cultural Heritage Appreciated Across Country, Says Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at Fatikroy’s ‘Milan Mela’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2024: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated the 4-day Milan Mela-2024 at the Fatikroy Class XII School ground in Unakoti district on Thursday afternoon. The fair, which showcases the local culture and products of self-help groups, was attended by several dignitaries and officials.

In his inaugural speech, the Governor lauded the cultural heritage of Tripura, which he said was appreciated all over the country. He urged the present generation to carry on this tradition and also to develop the traditional culture of the state.

He said that Tripura could guide the country not only in the cultural aspect but also in maintaining harmony in many cases. He added that the young generation had to play an important role in this regard. He also said that such fairs played an important role in the sale of goods of self-help groups, which boosted the rural economy and empowered the women.

Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das, who was also present at the event, said that the meeting fair had been organized to highlight the talent of local artists. He expressed hope that the fair would play an important role in the development of local culture. He also thanked the Governor for his support and encouragement.

Other guests who attended the inauguration ceremony included Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen, Sabhadipati of Unakoti Zilla Parishad Amalendu Das, District Magistrate of Unakoti District Rajib Datta, Superintendent of Police Kanta Jahangir and others.

On the occasion, the Governor unveiled the ‘Milan Anand’ souvenir published on the occasion of ‘Milan Mela’. He also handed over commemorative gifts on behalf of ‘Milan Mela’ Committee to the participants.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Governor inaugurated the stall of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He also visited the exhibition stalls of various departments in the fair premises and interacted with the stall owners and customers. He appreciated the quality and variety of the products displayed at the fair.

The ‘Milan Mela-2024’ at Fatikroy will continue till February 24 and will feature various cultural programs, competitions, and entertainment activities for the visitors. The fair is expected to attract a large number of people from the nearby areas and provide a platform for the local artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and products.

The fair will start every evening at 5 PM with cultural programs by local artists, followed by special programs by famous Baul singers Sagar Baul and Bandhan Modak from 8 PM to 10 PM. On the third day, the fair will host artists from neighbouring districts and Dharmnagar, Agartala, who will perform throughout the day. Renowned playback singer Akriti Kakkar will also grace the stage on the third day.

The fair will conclude on the fourth day with a closing ceremony at 6 PM, where dignitaries from the state government, including possibly the Chief Secretary, will be present. A renowned Kolkata artist will perform from 7 PM to 8 PM, and the highlight of the fair will be the performance of Bollywood singer Ash King from 8 PM to 10 PM.