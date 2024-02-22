Tripura’s Young Author Oindrila Chakraborty Receives Recognition from Oxford University Press

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2024: Oindrila Chakraborty, a 12-year-old girl from Tripura who lives in the United Arab Emirates, has been honoured by the Oxford University Press for her story writing skills. She received a Certificate of Recognition for her story that was submitted to the Oxford University Press Story Writing Competition 2024, which was held in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation. Her story was evaluated by a famous author, Ms. Kathy Hoopman, who praised her creativity and talent.

Oindrila is not new to the world of literature. She has already published her first novel, “The Adventures of the Legendary Queen”, when she was only 11 years old. The novel, which is a fantasy adventure story, is published by Notion Press and is available on various online platforms, including Amazon. The novel is also being showcased at the Agartala Book Fair, which is currently going on at Hapania. Oindrila is a student of standard seven in a British School in the UAE.

Oindrila has also won the third prize in a young authors competition that was organized in India. Her short story, which is part of the anthology, The Great Indian Teen Fiction Collective, has been published by Notion Press as well. Oindrila’s parents, Dr. Manishankar Chakraborty and Dr. Aasawari Chakraborty, have expressed their gratitude to Lord Krishna, AABA, ELF, OUP and all the supporters of their daughter for her achievements. Oindrila also hosts a podcast series on YouTube, where she shares her views and insights on various topics.