Union Cabinet Greenlights Rs. 4,100 Crore Flood Management Scheme For 5 Years, Northeast CMs Applauds

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the nod to the continuation of the centrally sponsored “Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), in a significant move aimed at bolstering flood management efforts across the country.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs. 4,100 crore, is set to span a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission period.

The FMBAP as reported, comprises two key components, each addressing critical aspects of flood control and management:

1. Flood Management Programme (FMP):

* Financial Allocation: Rs. 2,940 crore

* Central Assistance: Provided to State Governments

* Works Covered: Critical activities related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development, and anti-sea erosion.

* Funding Pattern: 90% (Centre): 10% (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60% (Centre):40% (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States.

2. River Management and Border Areas (RMBA):

* Financial Allocation: Rs. 1,160 crore

* Central Assistance: 100%

* Scope: Flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighboring countries, including hydrological observations, flood forecasting, and joint water resources projects.

* Protection: Works under RMBA safeguard crucial installations of security agencies, border out-posts, etc., along border rivers from floods and erosion.

This initiative encourages the promotion and adoption of modern technology and innovative approaches, as mentioned.

The RMBA component also reportedly includes provisions for incentivizing states implementing flood plain zoning—an effective non-structural measure for flood management.

While acknowledging that the primary responsibility for flood management rests with the State Governments, the Union Government underscores the necessity of collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change and the potential aggravation of flood-related issues in the future.

Notably, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to their official social media handles welcomed and lauded the Union Cabinet’s approval for the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) scheme.