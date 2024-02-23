Arunachal Celebrates Mass Recruitment As 1,256 Youths Receive Government Appointments Letters

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh government handed over appointment letters to 1,256 young individuals, yesterday, who successfully cleared the Combined Secondary Level Examination-2023 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) last year.

The event reportedly took place during a Rozgar Mela organized by the youth affairs department, where Chief Minister Pema Khandu symbolically presented ‘offer letters’ to 30 new recruits.

Chief Minister Khandu, addressing the gathering, highlighted the significance of establishing the staff selection board through an Act, emphasizing the commitment to preventing future tampering with recruitment processes.

Commending the APSSB for conducting fair and transparent examinations, Khandu encouraged the newly appointed individuals to contribute their sincerity to the functioning of the state system, as reported.

“The workforce that we are getting through the APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Groups A and B) will ensure that in the next five to 10 years, the state government will be run by people who are in their respective posts on pure merit. Governance will change,” stated Chief Minister Khandu, predicting a positive shift in governance dynamics.

Touching upon the challenges faced by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Khandu expressed hope for conducting examinations for various Group A and B posts after implementing stringent SOP.

Khandu further added, “more than 1,000 posts have been handed over to the commission for conducting recruitment examinations for, but are lying vacant due to the paper leakage fiasco.”

Moreover, he urged successful candidates of Group C and D posts to participate in APPSC examinations if eligible.

Revealing a substantial governmental effort towards job creation, Chief Minister Khandu informed that around 17,500 government jobs have been generated in the last 7-8 years.

Reportedly, the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023, covered various posts in departments including legal metrology & consumer affairs, woman & child development, research, agriculture, hydropower development, tax, excise & narcotics, economics & statistics, power, higher & technical education, secretariat administration, PWD, fire & emergency services, home, and TRIHMS.

This mass appointment is expected to be a crucial step towards building a skilled and merit-driven government workforce in Arunachal Pradesh, setting the stage for positive changes in governance and administration.