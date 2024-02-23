Assam Government Likely To Introduce ‘Social Media Influencer Bill’ To Collaborate With Content Creators

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government is reportedly contemplating the introduction of a bill that could see social media influencers collaborating with the government to promote its policies and activities.

Under the proposed legislation, influencers would be invited to participate in a scheme facilitated by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), where they could feature paid advertisements supporting governmental initiatives, as per reports.

While the government has not officially confirmed this plan, sources reveal that discussions are underway to establish a framework for influencers to apply and participate in this unique partnership.

If implemented, this initiative could provide a novel platform for influencers to contribute to the government’s public awareness campaigns.

By leveraging the reach and influence of social media personalities, the government reportedly aims to connect with citizens on a broader scale and foster a more engaging approach to disseminating information.

Official announcement from the Assam Government regarding this innovative venture is awaited.