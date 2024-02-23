BJP Forms Core Committee To Boost Party Organization In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 23, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the formation of a state-level core committee to strengthen its organization and leadership in Tripura. The 16-member committee, which was approved by the party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday, comprises of prominent leaders from the state, including the chief minister, the state president, and the former chief minister.

The core committee members are: Rajib Bhattacharya (state BJP president), Dr. Manik Saha (chief minister), Biplab Kumar Deb (former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP), Jishnu Dev Varma (former deputy chief minister), Pratima Bhowmik (Union minister of state), Rebati Tripura (MP), Ratan Lal Nath (minister), Pranajit Singha Roy (minister), Manoj Kanti Deb (former state BJP president), and seven other leaders.

In addition, three leaders have been invited as special guests to the core committee. They are: Sambit Patra (BJP national spokesperson), Rituraj Sinha (BJP all India secretary), and Mahesh Sharma (Tripura state prabhari).

According to sources from the state BJP office, the core committee is not related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but is aimed at enhancing the party’s presence and performance in the state. The committee members have been assigned special responsibilities to oversee various aspects of the party’s functioning and activities. They will also work to resolve any issues and grievances within the party and among the allies.

The BJP, which came to power in Tripura in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front and again revived in 2023, hopes to consolidate its position and popularity in the state with the help of the core committee.