New Police Platoon Post Inaugurated At Sungkha In Nagaland’s Wokha District

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y.Patton and minister incharge for Home and Border Affairs inaugurated the police platoon post at Sungkha (Tongti) under 7th NAP Battalion Bhandari in Wokha district, yesterday.

In his speech, Patton said it was a significant day for Nagaland Police, adding that the inauguration marked an important milestone in strengthening police presence and capabilities.

Congratulating everyone who worked tirelessly towards realising the dream, Patton appealed to the people of the area to extend possible support and cooperation to the police personnel posted at Tongti platoon outpost and also report the hinderences and grievances to the police.

He further directed the police personnel to initiate patrolling in the nearby villages to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Additionally, MLA and Chairman SDPDB Bhandari, Achumbemo Kikon thanked the Home minister for making the long cherished dreams of the people of his area a reality as it has a porous border with neighbouring Assam.

Kikon further appealed the people to coordinate with the police for maintaining peaceful environment.

Notable dignitaries including DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma, IGP of NAP Meren Jamir, Commandant 7th NAP Menangmeren, Deputy Commissioner Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan and Chairman Tongti graced the ceremony with their presence.