Manipuri Language Approved As Associate Official Language For Four Assam Districts

NET Web Desk

The Assam cabinet, during its meeting on February 23, made pivotal decisions aimed at preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of the state.

The most notable decision was reportedly the approval of Manipuri as the associate official language for four districts—Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai.

This strategic step is geared towards safeguarding the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuri community within Assam.

Furthermore, the cabinet demonstrated its commitment to linguistic inclusivity by giving the green light to the introduction of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Karbi, Dimasa, and Deori languages as mediums of instruction at the foundational level of primary schools, as reported.

Addressing the significance of these decisions, a cabinet minister reportedly expressed that the move would not only elevate the importance of regional languages as mediums of instruction but also contribute significantly to the promotion and preservation of these languages.

This development is expected to be a positive stride towards a more inclusive and culturally rich educational environment in Assam.

#Manipuri #Assam #Language #MotherTongue #Northeast #Manipur #AssamCabinet #Northeasttoday