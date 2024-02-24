Training On Online Registration Of Births & Deaths Held In Nagaland’s Longleng

NET Web Desk

District Level Training on Online Registration of Births & Deaths under Longleng district was held at the Conference hall of the District Economics & Statistics Office, Longleng, Nagaland yesterday.

Registrars from different registration units under Longleng reportedly attended the training.

Deputy Commissioner & District Chief Registrar of Births & Deaths, Dharam Raj, discouraged on issuing out of multiple birth certificates and obtained by the public.

He said such cases reflect the negligence of one’s duty and emphasised on having an accurate record of both birth and death occurrence, as reported.

Raj also expressed hope that the training programme provided by the Department would help all registrars to be efficient, sincere and accountable in their duties and responsibility.