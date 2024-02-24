Tripura: 7th “Purvottar Yuva Utsav” At Agartala From February 26 to 29; 8 NE States To Participate

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2024: The 7th edition of the Purvottar Yuva Utsav, a four-day cultural extravaganza for the youth of the North Eastern states, will kick off in Agartala on February 26. The festival, which aims to showcase the rich and diverse talents of the region, will feature various competitions and events in yoga, folk dance, martial arts, painting, photography, musical instruments, folk music and more.

The festival will be inaugurated at 3 pm in the premises of the Purbasha Urban Haat, Agartala. Prior to the inauguration, a colorful rally will be organized at 2 pm, starting from the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan premises and ending at the Purbasha Urban Haat premises, passing through various routes in the city.

According to the minister, who announced the details of the festival in a press conference at the Shiksha Bhavan conference hall today, 845 delegates from eight North Eastern states, including Tripura, will participate in the festival. Out of them, 246 are young men and 176 are young women. The minister said that the festival will provide a platform for the youth to showcase their skills and talents, as well as to interact and exchange ideas with each other.

The festival events will be held at four venues in the city: the Purbasha Urban Haat Premises, the Nazrul Kalakshetra, the Town Hall and the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. The registration of the participants will take place at the Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas in Agartala on February 25.

The festival will conclude with a closing and prize distribution ceremony at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan on February 29 at 4 pm. The minister appealed to all the stakeholders, including the media, the administration, the police, the cultural organizations and the general public, to cooperate and support the festival and make it a grand success.

The press conference was also attended by the Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, and the Director of the department, SB Nath.