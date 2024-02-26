11 Railway Stations In Assam To Be Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for Assam’s infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green light for the construction of six roads over bridges /underpasses and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of eleven railway stations across the state.

PM Modi tweets, “Today marks a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects, valued at over Rs. 41,000 crores, will be dedicated to the nation.”

Under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Assam will reportedly witness the redevelopment of stations in Haibargaon, Gohpur, Harmuti, Majbat, Pathsala, Tangla, Udalguri, Biswanath Chariali, Murkongselek, North Lakhimpur, and Silapathar.

These stations are set to embody regional art and culture in their walls and interiors, creating a vibrant and culturally rich ambiance.

Focusing on improving travel experiences, PM Modi highlighted, “553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, promoting ‘Ease of Living’ for the people.”

Notably, the redevelopment emphasizes divyangjan-friendly amenities and modern facilities to enhance accessibility and comfort.

Moreover, the Prime Minister emphasized that these initiatives aim to alleviate congestion, enhance well-being, and improve the efficiency and capacity of rail travel.

The projects are expected to significantly contribute to the development and modernisation of Assam’s transportation infrastructure.