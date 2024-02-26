BJP Minority Morcha Chief Jamal Siddiqui Visits Tripura, Reviews Lok Sabha Poll Preparations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 26, 2024: As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its preparations to retain power at the centre. In this regard, the National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, arrived in Tripura on a two-day visit on Sunday.

Siddiqui was welcomed by the State President of Minority Morcha, Bilal Miyan, and other party leaders at the airport. He then attended various programs of the party organized by the state unit of the Morcha. He was the chief guest at the meeting of state group, Lok Sabha – Assembly in-charge and co-in-charge held at the party headquarters in Agartala. He reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the state and district level officials of the party and the Morcha. He also took stock of the progress of the Morcha’s minority “Sneh Samvad” campaign, which aims to reach out to the minority communities and win their trust and support for the BJP.

During his visit, Siddiqui also paid a visit to the Dargah of Hazrat Allama Syed Yusuf Shah in Agartala, where he presented flowers of Aqidat and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. He also interacted with the local people and listened to their grievances and demands.

While talking to the media, Siddiqui praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the web of development laid by him in the country is still in its young stage. He said that it is necessary for the BJP to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to continue the development work and there is no doubt that the BJP is coming back to power with a bigger mandate. He said that the BJP is not a party of any caste or religion, but a party that follows the basic mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. He said that this is evident from the fact that the inclination of the minority community towards the BJP is increasing rapidly across the country. He said that the interest of minorities is safe only in the BJP government, which has implemented several welfare schemes for them. He said that in the coming days, till the Lok Sabha elections, the minority front of the party will organize minority “Sneh Samvad” programs across the country, whose outline has been prepared. He said that the campaign has already started from Shravasti and Rampur districts of Uttar Pradesh and will soon cover other states as well.

Siddiqui expressed confidence that the BJP will win all the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura and will also perform well in other northeastern states. He said that the BJP is the only party that can ensure the unity and integrity of the country and protect it from the threats of terrorism and separatism. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP and make Modi the Prime Minister again.