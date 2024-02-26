Fourth Session Of 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly Commences Today

NET Web Desk

The fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, NLA will commence today at 9:30 AM.

The proceedings of the session will be reportedly conducted in a paperless environment.

Reportedly, Governor La Ganesan will address the House on the first day and new Deputy Speaker would also be sworn in.

Notably, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who is also the Finance Minister will reportedly present the budget for the year 2024-25 on February 27.

During the five day session, the house will take up matters of urgent public importance, Question hour, laying of annual administrative report, presentation of Assembly Committee reports, introduction, consideration and passing of government bills and resolutions, presentation of C & AG reports among others, as reported.

The session will reportedly conclude on March 1 with four sittings and a recess on Wednesday.