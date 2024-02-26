Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Plans To Host Asian Belt And Traditional Wrestling Championships This Year, Informs Guv Ganesan

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Governor, La Ganesan, addressing the house today informed that the state is planning to host the Asian Belt and Traditional Wrestling Championships later this year.

Highlighting the various strides made by the state in the field of sports, La Ganesan said that this sporting event will become the biggest event to be held in Nagaland so far.

Moreover, he said that the state would be hosting the North East Olympic Games next month and also made a mention of the recently held major sporting event Khelo India University Games, 2023 (Asthalaxmi) for wrestling.

Ganesan said the Government is aiming to further foster sporting culture among the people and make the State a leading sporting power in the country.

Additionally, he informed that the state is building and improving the sports infrastructure across the State.

