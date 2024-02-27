Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

19 Nagaland Wushu Players Selected For Intensive Preparatory Camp Ahead Of 3rd Northeast Olympic Games

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the upcoming 3rd Northeast Olympic Games scheduled to begin on March 18 in Nagaland, 19 Wushu players from the state have been selected to undergo an intensive preparatory camp which will commence from tomorrow.

Nagaland Wushu Association said that silver and gold medalist of different categories have been selected to undergo intensive training at Chumoukedima district.

Subsequently, a final selection will be held to select the best fighter to represent the state in the Northeast Olympic, as reported.

Notably, the Wushu discipline is one of the 16 sports disciplines to be featured at the Northeast Olympic Games which will take place across three districts of Nagaland.

