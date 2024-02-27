Election Commission Of India Directs MIB To Screen ‘My Vote My Duty’ Film In Theaters Nationwide

NET Web Desk

In a proactive move to enhance voter awareness and education, the Election Commission (EC) has issued a directive to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to spearhead a nationwide campaign.

The EC specifically instructed the MIB to collaborate with cinema owners in showcasing the voter awareness film, “My Vote My Duty,” as part of the pre-screening and interval activities in theaters across the country.

This strategic initiative reportedly aims to engage a diverse audience and emphasize the significance of democratic participation.

The EC’s decision underscores its commitment to fostering a more informed and participative electorate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in 2024.

This collaboration between the EC and MIB reflects a concerted effort to utilize multiple platforms, including cinema spaces, to disseminate crucial information and empower voters across the nation.