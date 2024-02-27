Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio To Present Budget 2024-25 In The Assembly Today

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the Budget for the year 2024-25 on the second day of the ongoing session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly today.

Rio who also holds the Finance Portfolio, in his last budget presentation allocated a budget of 23,085.66 crore rupees for the current 2023-24 with an estimated budget deficit of 1374.17 crore rupees, as per reports.

Today, beside the Question hour, the house is reportedly schedule to take up Matters of Urgent Public Importance Under Rule-54, Reporting on assent to Bill, Laying of Annual Administrative Reports, Laying of Reports/Rules, Presentation of Assembly Committee Reports, Introduction of Government Bills and Resolution, Debate and Adoption of the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address and Presentation of Supplementary Demand for Grants for the year 2023-2024.