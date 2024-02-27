Nagaland Legislative Assembly Persistent In Pressing For Early And Peaceful Resolution Of Naga Political Issue: CM Rio

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today, asserted that Nagaland Legislative Assembly, NLA has always been pressing for an early and peaceful resolution of the Naga Political Issue.

Delivering the concluding remark on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address in the floor of the house today, Rio noted that most of the speakers in the discussion have dwelt on the urgent necessity of bringing about a peaceful atmosphere in Nagaland.

Rio who is also the Leader of the House, said that every session of the Assembly has given sufficient time for discussion on the Naga Political Issue and even passed Assembly Resolutions for an early solution.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the collective of members would bear good results, and they would be able to witness the final and peaceful resolution of the Naga Political Issue during the tenure of the current House.

On the Central Government’s decision to suspend the Free Movement Regime and setting up border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, Rio said the matter is of serious concern to the people of Nagaland, especially those staying in the bordering areas.

He assured that his government has requested the Centre for continuing the FMR.

The Chief Minister said that the state has further sought for coming up with FMR regulations in close consultations with the affected people in the border areas.

Rio said government is working to suitably take concerns of everyone and ensure an arrangement of FMR which benefits all.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state Government is committed to equitable development and spreading of resources equally in every part of the State.

Responding to a query by MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu on equitable distribution of resources in the districts and in all the constituencies, Rio said government plans and programmes are so designed for ensuring that every area or region’s needs are addressed.

He further said that for backward regions or areas, the government strive to come up with even more resources and support so that they are able to catch up with the others at the soonest possible.

Citing a case in point, Rio said that additional programmes are being carried out in the backward areas of the State.

Rio also addressed members concern on matters pertaining to road development, improving agriculture productivity and strengthening market.

Regarding, Dikhu Hydro Power Project, Rio said the Department is actively working for resolving all the land issues so as to initiate this project at an early date.

He said the War on Drugs is going on with the Police and all the departments concerned taking action to make the State free of the scourge of drugs and narcotics. Later, the house adopted the motion of the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address by voice vote.