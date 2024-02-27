Tripura BJP Initiates Various Campaigns On “Yuva Choupal” To Assess Public Expectations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2024: The BJP, which is in power in Tripura, has initiated various political activities to understand the expectations of the voters and to address them in its election manifesto. A special campaign called “Yuva Choupal” is being held in all the constituencies of Tripura to increase the participation of the youth in politics.

“We are inviting people from different sections of the society to join these gatherings, not just our party members. We want to share our message and also listen to them. We are recording the issues that are discussed openly and we will send them to the party leadership as a comprehensive report,” said Sushanta Deb, the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tripura Pradesh and MLA.

Deb said that the BJP does not want to force anyone to vote for it. “We are a different kind of political party. We care about the real needs of the public and we address them through our policies. We will listen to the voices from all over the country and based on that, we will prepare our election manifesto,” Deb said.

Deb also slammed the opposition parties for being “aimless”. “The opposition parties in the country, and in Tripura, have no political agenda and no time to listen to the people’s problems. The opposition space in Tripura is shrinking gradually,” he said.

Pratima Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, attended a Yuva Choupal at Ramnagar here in Agartala city on Tuesday. She said, “Lakhs of people in Tripura have benefited from the schemes. This government has fulfilled more than what it promised. This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become such a brand that cannot be defeated.”

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Tuesday that the BJP has got a detailed report on the party’s organization in the 20 tribal seats.

“Vistaraks were deployed in all the 20 seats for five days. They worked hard in those areas and made a report on the party’s strengths and weaknesses. We will plan our party’s campaign in those areas based on the suggestions of the leaders who stayed there,” Bhattacharjee said.

The BJP state president was speaking to the media after a meeting of the BJP’s Janajati Morcha.

“The Janajati Morcha state committee was reformed under the guidance of ex-MLA Parimal Debbarma. This meeting is to start the basic work before the elections,” he said.