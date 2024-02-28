Government’s ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ Campaign In Higher Educational Institutions Across Country Starts Today

NET Web Desk

In order to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth in elections, the government will organise ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ in Higher Educational institutions across the country from today till 6th of March.

The main objective of the initiative reportedly is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the youth of the nation to make their voices heard. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to the country’s youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

Mr Pradhan also informed that he had directed all Higher Educational institutions in the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities at their campuses to galvanize Yuva Shakti.

Notably, the initiative symbolises the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy in the world.