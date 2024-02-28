MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Swift Action on Agartala-Churaibari Highway Widening Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2024: In a proactive move aimed at expediting the Agartala-Churaibari (NH-8) national highway widening project, Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb has penned a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The letter underscores the urgent need for intervention to accelerate the project’s implementation.

Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, Minister Nitin Gadkari has responded to Deb’s letter, assuring him of earnest consideration and prompt action. Expressing his commitment to the cause, Gadkari affirmed that the concerns raised by MP Deb are being diligently reviewed.

Today, MP Biplab Kumar Deb shared updates on this development via his social media channels. He conveyed his appreciation for Minister Gadkari’s responsiveness, citing it as a positive step towards addressing the aspirations of the people of Tripura. Deb expressed optimism that with the Minister’s assurance, the long-awaited expectations of Tripura’s residents regarding the Agartala-Churaibari highway project would soon be realized.