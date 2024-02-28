NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister & Home, Y Patton while making a statement on dispute Traditional Land at Kezoltsa during the ongoing Assembly Session yesterday, assured of the State Government’s fullest support for the protection of the traditional land of the Naga people, and for an amicable resolution of the dispute concerning to its traditional lands by our tribal bodies.

He said as far as land ownership status between various neighbouring Naga villages are concerned, it is the traditional boundary, which existed for several generations, and stands above political boundaries which have been laid down without any consideration of traditional land boundaries, as reported.

So, Patton added, it is understandable and correct if the matter of claims/counter-claims over the area of Kezoltsa/Dzukou is looked into for resolution by means of Customary practices and evidences without letting political boundaries influence the same.

The Deputy Chief Minister also viewed regret on the involving the Manipur State Government and activities being carried out in the disputed area.

While welcoming the withdrawal of the prohibitory order, Patton urged all the Civil Society Organizations concerned and those from Manipur, with the TPO, to take further steps and measures and hold discussions for amicably resolving the matter.

Further, the Deputy Chief Minister also reminded of the efforts being made by the government, the recent developments, adding that all, need to extend its fullest cooperation and strive for an harmonious settlement.

*Nagaland Deputy CM Patton assures government’s fullest support for Naga people’s traditional land protection*

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister & Home, Y Patton while making a statement on dispute Traditional Land at Kezoltsa during the ongoing Assembly Session yesterday, assured of the State Government’s fullest support for the protection of the traditional land of the Naga people, and for an amicable resolution of the dispute concerning to its traditional lands by our tribal bodies.

He said as far as land ownership status between various neighbouring Naga villages are concerned, it is the traditional boundary, which existed for several generations, and stands above political boundaries which have been laid down without any consideration of traditional land boundaries, as reported.

So, Patton added, it is understandable and correct if the matter of claims/counter-claims over the area of Kezoltsa/Dzukou is looked into for resolution by means of Customary practices and evidences without letting political boundaries influence the same.

The Deputy Chief Minister also viewed regret on the involving the Manipur State Government and activities being carried out in the disputed area.

While welcoming the withdrawal of the prohibitory order, Patton urged all the Civil Society Organizations concerned and those from Manipur, with the TPO, to take further steps and measures and hold discussions for amicably resolving the matter.

Further, the Deputy Chief Minister also reminded of the efforts being made by the government, the recent developments, adding that all, need to extend its fullest cooperation and strive for an harmonious settlement.