Sorrow Grips as Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, Bids Adieu After Cancer Battle

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 28, 2024: It is with great sorrow that, the Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, Rinky Chakma, lost her fight against breast cancer. The beauty queen was suffering from Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) since 2022.

She had a surgery after her cancer diagnosis, but the disease spread to her lungs and then to her head, causing a brain tumour. Her condition worsened and she could not continue with chemo. She was rushed to Max Hospital Saket on Feb 22 and was put on a ventilator in ICU.

Her close friend and Femina Miss India 2017 runner-up Priyanka Kumari had posted pictures of Rinky’s reports three days ago to raise funds.

She urged her fans to support her friend and wrote, “Hi, we are raising funds for our friend Rinky Chakma. Her family has run out of money because she has been fighting cancer for the last two years. She had breast cancer earlier and had an operation, but it later spread to her lungs and brain. She was undergoing chemo sessions at AIIMS, Delhi. Sadly, her health deteriorated, and she could not take chemo anymore, so she was discharged until she gets better. On February 22nd, she was taken to Max Hospital Saket in an emergency. She is on a ventilator in ICU now as one of her lungs has stopped working. We need to raise funds so that her treatment can go on. Please think about donating, and please share this link as much as you can”.

Rinky had also shared a post a few weeks ago asking people to help her raise funds for the surgery.

She wrote, “I’m getting chemo sessions right now. Hopefully, we will do my brain surgery after this. I just wanted to tell everyone that me and my family are going through a tough time and the last 2 years have not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits. I am taking donations now because we have used up all our savings on my treatment in the last two years. I thought telling everyone what I am going through will make me feel better. Please send me messages instead of calling as I am too weak to talk with my treatments. Also, pray for me. Sending love and healing to everyone”.

The post read, “With deep sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was a force to reckon with, showing grace and purpose. She represented Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, showing her impactful and compassionate work. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends in this hard time. May her soul rest in peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will always be remembered. You will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing you.”